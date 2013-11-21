Factbox: Policies of Honduras' two main presidential candidates

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) - Honduras votes on Sunday in a tight race that pits the wife of ousted President Manuel Zelaya against Honduras’ most powerful politician, Juan Hernandez, with polls showing them running neck-and-neck.

Xiomara Castro, the wife of Zelaya who was deposed in a 2009 coup, led polls for much of the last year, but saw her lead evaporate as the ruling party candidate Hernandez staged a late comeback.

Congress leader Hernandez is known as “the Dauphin” for his ties to outgoing President Porfirio Lobo, and many privately expect him to eek out a victory thanks to his established party support. Still, many others say the vote is too close to call.

Below is a list of Hernandez and Castro’s main policies:

JUAN HERNANDEZ

SECURITY:

- Hernandez, a graduate of Honduras’ military academy, advocates broadening the scope of military involvement in policing, using a newly-formed militarized police force alongside the army to combat organized-crime gangs. He has run on a promise to rid the country of extortion.

- As head of Congress, Hernandez agreed a deal to extradite Hondurans involved in organized crime to the United States. He also pushed through a new money laundering law and bills for confiscating illegally acquired assets.

- A purge of the police force that he began during his time in Congress has been widely criticized for not going far enough in rooting out corrupt cops. A recent census of the force, the first of its kind, identified 819 “ghost” officers who were claiming paychecks despite not existing.

ECONOMY:

- Hernandez says he hopes to strike a credit deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) within six months if elected. However, he also says there are a number of disagreements between himself and the IMF that still need to be ironed out, but he has not specified what they are.

- Roldan Duarte, head of the Honduran College of Economists, said the IMF would probably make a deal conditional on lower public salaries, a devalued currency, tax reform and the privatization of loss-making state utilities - none of which Hernandez has mentioned during the campaign.

- A 2010 credit deal with the IMF for roughly $200 million expired last year and outgoing President Lobo’s government has failed to reach a new agreement after falling short of consolidation targets.

- Hernandez has also said he will seek to refinance Honduras’ debt to end a budgetary crisis that has sparked strikes and protests by public sector workers. He believes the deficit can be improved without raising taxes.

- Instead, he says he would create a new mining royalty scheme, slash tax exemptions and streamline the tax office. He hopes a cross-party tax deal would expedite the process. He wants to broaden the tax take, but has not given details.

- He also wants to push ahead with a divisive scheme to create autonomous free trade zones to lure foreign investment.

- On infrastructure, Hernandez hopes to build four new hydroelectric plants capable of producing an extra 1,000 megawatts a year. He also wants to offer concessions to foreign and domestic companies to build new roads.

- Hernandez believes his economic policies, which also include measures for an extra 200,000 hectares of palm oil plantations, will generate 250,000 new jobs a year.

SOCIAL:

- Hernandez has said he wants to decentralize Honduras’ education system, create a universal health care system and offer credit schemes for the rural poor.

XIOMARA CASTRO

SECURITY:

- Unlike Hernandez, who hopes to expand the military’s role in fighting the Mexican drug cartels who have invaded Honduras, Castro wants to create a community police force, limiting the army’s role to patrolling the border.

- Security experts cheer some of Honduras’ community policing pilot schemes, which have had moderate successes despite a lack of financial and institutional support. But they worry Castro has paid scant attention to reforming a gang-riddled police force blamed for 40 percent of extortions.

- Castro has said she wants top judges, including those on the Supreme Court, to face a public vote in order to de-politicize the judicial process. Her opponent Hernandez ruffled feathers when he axed four Supreme Court judges earlier this year, replacing them with his own people.

ECONOMY:

- Castro’s running mate Juliette Handal said LIBRE - a coalition of leftist politicians, unions and indigenous groups founded by Zelaya - will seek a deal with the IMF if the 54-year-old Castro wins the vote.

- Honduras, the biggest exporter of coffee in Central America, is likely to post a budget deficit of more than 7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year.

- Castro, who is seen as the less business friendly candidate for her leftist rhetoric, vows to “re-found” the country by kicking out entrenched, corrupt politicians and ushering in a new era of democratic politics.

- She has also said she wishes to call a referendum to rewrite the constitution but says it would not broach the divisive theme of presidential limits that cut short her husband’s time in office.

- Zelaya’s presidency came to an end in 2009 when he proposed a referendum to explore interest in a vaguely worded amendment to the constitution. Having publicly spoken of re-election, his opponents interpreted the poll as a bid for a second term and promptly deposed him.

SOCIAL:

- Castro, who relies on support from rural groups, has said she wants to drive through an agrarian reform, but has given few details on what it would entail.

- Like Hernandez, Castro also wants to create a universal health care system and offer credit lines to the poor.

(Honduran law prohibits the publication of election polls in the days preceding the vote. Information relating to polls is for publication outside the country)