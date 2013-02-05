Honeywell signs contract to supply avionics systems to Brazil's Embraer

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Diversified U.S. manufacture Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) said on Monday that it signed a $2.8 billion lifetime contract to provide Brazil’s Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) with avionics for the second generation of its E-Jets.

Honeywell will sell its Primus Epic system, which integrates a plane’s avionic systems, to the Brazilian aircraft producer. Avionics include navigation, communications and display systems.

Embraer, the largest regional aircraft producer, said the program will launch later this year and that the planes equipped with the new system will enter service in 2018.