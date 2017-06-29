WASHINGTON The governments of the United States, Minnesota and Wisconsin on Thursday announced an $8.2 million settlement with Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), Domtar Corp (UFS.N) and privately held XIK LLC to resolve a claim over natural resource damages at a Superfund site, the Justice Department said in a statement.

The settlement follows a complaint that the three companies are liable for discharges of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons at the site during the first half of the 20th century, the statement said. The site consists of 255 acres of land and river embayments located primarily in Duluth, Minnesota, and extending into the St. Louis River, it said.

