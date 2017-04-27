Chicago aviation chief apologies for United passenger removal
WASHINGTON Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans apologized Thursday for city employees' forced removal of a United Airlines passenger that prompted international condemnation.
NEW YORK Third Point LLC said Honeywell International Inc. (HON.N) should separate its aerospace division, a move that would create more than $20 billion in shareholder value, according to the hedge fund.
Third Point, which disclosed its view on the industrial conglomerate in the hedge fund's first-quarter letter, owned 1.4 million shares of the company as of Dec. 31, 2016, according to the firm's quarterly filing.
The $16 billion hedge fund also told investors that it sees more opportunities in Europe and is positioned to absorb a modest sell-off in U.S. stocks.
Third Point took a position in Italian bank Unicredit Spa (CRDI.MI) and German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE), the firm said in its letter. During the first three months of the year, Third Point earned a 5.9 percent return, it said.
UNITED NATIONS The United States is negotiating with China on a possible stronger U.N. Security Council response - such as new sanctions - to North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches, which the 15-member body normally condemns in a statement, diplomats said.