FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell backs 2016 outlook, sees 2017 sales above estimates
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
March 2, 2016 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Honeywell backs 2016 outlook, sees 2017 sales above estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, in this file photo dated January 28, 2010. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) on Wednesday reaffirmed its 2016 outlook and forecast 2017 sales above analysts’ estimates, a day after it scrapped its $90.7 billion offer to buy rival United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).

Honeywell said it expects 2017 sales of $42.2 billion to $43.2 billion. Analysts were expecting sales of $41.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On an investor day call, the company said it was not “running around the world” looking for acquisitions. “United Tech was a unique opportunity at unique point in time.”

Honeywell dropped its bid for United Tech, citing the latter’s unwillingness to engage in negotiations.

A merger would have created a behemoth, with nearly $100 billion in revenue, responsible for much of the equipment on commercial airliners and many military aircraft and raised concerns for companies like Airbus Group (AIR.PA) and Boeing Co (BA.N), as well as the Pentagon.

The combined company would have generated about 28 percent of sales from commercial aerospace customers, and 13 percent from the defense and space sector, according to Honeywell.

Commenting on its 2018 sales target of $46 billion-$51 billion, the company said it would be tougher to get to the target “given currency headwinds and slow world gross domestic product growth.”

For 2016, the company expects earnings of $6.45-$6.70 per share and sales of $39.9 billion-$40.9 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $40.51 billion.

Shares of Honeywell were up 0.3 percent at $106.16 in afternoon trading. Up to Tuesday’s close, the stock had fallen 1.3 percent since Feb. 19, the last trading day before the United Tech deal talks were first reported.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.