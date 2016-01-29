FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honeywell profit rises 24.9 percent as costs fall
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 29, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Honeywell profit rises 24.9 percent as costs fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the corporate sign outside the Honeywell International Automation and Control Solutions manufacturing plant in Golden Valley, Minnesota, January 28, 2010. REUTERS/ Eric Miller

(Reuters) - Honeywell International Inc (HON.N), a U.S. manufacturer of aerospace parts and climate control systems, reported a 24.9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company’s expenses fell about 8.6 percent to $6.92 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, lifting operating income margins to 17.4 percent from 12.1 percent.

Honeywell, which counts Boeing Co (BA.N) and Bombardier Inc (BBDb.TO) among its customers, has cut jobs and sold or merged businesses to reduce costs.

Net income attributable to Honeywell rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.53 per share, in the quarter from $956 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were $1.58 per share.

Revenue fell 2.8 percent to $9.98 billion.

The results were in line with analysts’ estimates.

Honeywell reaffirmed its full-year earnings of $6.45-$6.70 per share.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $6.57 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.