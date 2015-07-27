HK regulator starts legal action against AcrossAsia for disclosure failings

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s securities regulator has begun legal proceedings against AcrossAsia Ltd and its key executives for failing to promptly disclose that it risks losing major assets as a result of a loan dispute with Indonesia’s PT First Media Tbk.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said on Monday it had started proceedings against Hong Kong-listed AcrossAsia for “failing to disclose highly sensitive inside information as soon as reasonably practicable”.

It had also initiated proceedings against AcrossAsia Chairman Albert Saychuan Cheok and Chief Executive Vicente Binalhay Ang for “reckless or negligent conduct”, which it alleges was in breach of Hong Kong’s disclosure regime.

In a stock exchange filing, AcrossAsia said the company and its directors were in the process of considering the SFC’s allegations and were seeking legal advice, but made no further comment.

The SFC’s move is the first time it has commenced legal proceedings in Hong Kong’s civil tribunal, the Market Misconduct Tribunal, for market misconduct under listed-company disclosure rules introduced in 2013.

AcrossAsia shares plunged 11.3 percent on Monday, while the Hang Seng Index fell 3.1 percent.

AcrossAsia owns 55.1 percent of First Media, which operates businesses including cable television and internet services, while Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group holds 33.76 percent through PT Multipolar, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In 2012, AcrossAsia failed to repay a principal loan of $44 million plus interest to First Media, according to the SFC.

As a result, First Media initiated “insolvency-related proceedings” in Indonesia to among other things appoint an Indonesian judge and administrators to manage AcrossAsia’s assets.

AcrossAsia’s Hong Kong office, as well as Cheok and Ang, had received copies of the court documents in early January 2013, but did not disclose this to the public until Jan. 17, 2013, the SFC said.

The company had sought a suspension in the trading of its shares on Jan. 15 and its share price plunged 22.5 percent when trading resumed on Feb. 22.