Hong Kong securities regulator set to finalize new dark pool rules: source
May 7, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong securities regulator set to finalize new dark pool rules: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s financial watchdog is set to finalize new rules on so-called “dark pools” within the next few days, a source familiar with the regulator’s thinking said on Thursday.

The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong has been studying whether to allow retail investors to participate in dark pools, the source said, declining to be identified because the matter is not yet public.

The SFC last February launched a consultation on how to regulate dark pools more closely amid growing controversy over and scrutiny of these private share trading platforms in the United States and Europe.

Dark pools are designed to let investors quietly trade shares before the broader market can learn about and bet against their trades.

Reporting By Michelle Price, writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
