SoftBank's stalled Indian sale defies logic
MUMBAI (Reuters Breakingviews) - It is hard to let go of a unicorn. Indian e-commerce firm Snapdeal has rejected a roughly $850 million takeover offer from its larger rival Flipkart, a person familiar with the situation told Breakingviews. A sale at this price would fall short of the startup industry’s magical $1 billion-plus mark, let alone the peak valuation of $6.5 billion Snapdeal hit more than a year ago. But the rebuff is probably a mistake: buyers are scarce and a delay is only likely to