Volvo’s electric shift gives Tesla a shock

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Volvo has just given Tesla a shock. The Sweden-based carmaker on Wednesday said it will stop producing new gasoline-only engines from 2019 and shift to a variety of hybrid and all-electric models. That may not appear too significant at first – the company, after all, accounted for just 0.6 percent of global vehicle sales last year. But its plan sums up the challenges faced by Elon Musk’s firm.