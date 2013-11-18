FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's easing of one-child policy lifts baby-related stocks
#Business News
November 18, 2013 / 1:36 AM / 4 years ago

China's easing of one-child policy lifts baby-related stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China baby-related products companies, such as Goodbaby International (1086.HK) and Mengniu Dairy (2319.HK), were set to jump on Monday after Beijing relaxed its one-child policy.

Beijing said on Friday that it would allow millions of families to have two children, in the country’s most significant liberalization of its strict one-child policy in about three decades.

Shares of stroller maker and distributor Goodbaby International were set to open up 11.8 percent, while dairy products maker Mengniu Dairy was set to climb 7.5 percent.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index .HSI was set to open 1.6 percent higher, while the Chinese Enterprise Index .HSCE was set to open 2.7 percent higher.

Reporting By Alice Woodhouse and Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
