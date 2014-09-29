FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong de facto central bank says banking disruptions increase on Monday
September 29, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong de facto central bank says banking disruptions increase on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s de facto central bank said that 44 branches, offices or ATMs of 23 banks had temporarily shut as of 3 p.m. on Monday amid growing civil unrest in the city.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said the figures were higher than the morning due to additional suspensions in the Mong Kok and Causeway Bay areas beyond the main financial district.

The HKMA also said that the interbank lending market was not affected by the unrest on Monday.

Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Miral Fahmy

