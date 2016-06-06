Hong Kong suspends live poultry trade on bird flu concerns: Xinhua

Chickens, which have not been sold, sit inside a cage at a wholesale poultry market in Hong Kong April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong decided on Sunday to suspend trade in live poultry after a spot check at a local street market revealed the presence of H7N9 bird flu virus, China’s official Xinhua News Service reported on Monday.

The report, citing a statement from Hong Kong’s food and environmental hygiene department, said that so far the source of the virus, found in a fecal sample, has not been identified.

The report said that the Hong Kong health department had contacted three of the four people working at the market and none had bird flu symptoms.

Hong Kong will hold a special meeting on Monday to evaluate risks and determine how long the suspension will last.