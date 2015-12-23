FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police charge five over legislature blast
#World News
December 23, 2015 / 4:32 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong police charge five over legislature blast

Police bring a suspect (L) to an arson site outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police on Wednesday charged five men with conspiracy to arson over a small blast outside the legislature earlier this month.

The men aged 18-24 years would appear in court later on Wednesday, a police spokesman said. A sixth man aged 22 years had been released on bail without charge and would have to report to police in January.

The men, including four college students, were arrested on Monday in connection with the Dec. 9 blast in a bin outside the council. No one was injured in the blast.

The incident came hours after a debate about a contentious copyright bill was adjourned because not enough legislators turned up. Opponents say the law would restrict freedom of expression.

Media had reported that two of the six were members of a pro-Hong Kong independence group, Valiant Frontier, which had rallied online against the bill.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates
