A backdrop displays the title of Bond Connect at Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at the opening ceremony of Bond Connect at Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China July 3, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG HSBC Holdings (HSBA.L) said it had completed its first trade on the long-awaited Hong Kong-China bond connect scheme, which went live on Monday.

The scheme links China's $9 trillion bond market with overseas investors, the latest step in the opening of the country's capital markets.

