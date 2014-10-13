Hong Kong police remove barricades, say protesters can remain

Protesters of the Occupy Central movement sleep in front of metal barricades as police stand guard outside the Government Headquarters early in the morning, while protesters block a main road leading to the financial Central district in Hong Kong October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police removed some barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters at key sites in the heart of the city on Monday to relieve traffic chaos that has plagued some districts during rush hour.

Many police withdrew after the barriers were removed, a Reuters witness said. A police negotiator told Reuters that protesters could remain in the area.

The Hong Kong government has said the demonstrations are illegal.