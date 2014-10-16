FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police clear barricades in densely populated area of Mong Kok
October 16, 2014 / 10:11 PM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong police clear barricades in densely populated area of Mong Kok

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Scores of Hong Kong police removed barricades early on Friday erected by pro-democracy protesters around the bustling area of Mong Kok, across the harbour from the main demonstration area next to government offices, a Reuters witness said.

The police operation was the latest to dismantle barricades after nearly three weeks of protests that have paralysed parts of the Asian financial hub.

The protesters, mostly students, are demanding full democracy for the former British colony. The protests initially gained wide public support but that has waned because of frustrations over traffic gridlock.

Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Bobby Yip; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Dean Yates

