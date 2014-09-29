FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says opposes support for Occupy Central
#World News
September 29, 2014 / 7:33 AM / 3 years ago

China says opposes support for Occupy Central

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China opposes any external force supporting “illegal movements” such as Occupy Central, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday in reference to the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, amid massive protests in the former British colony.

Hua Chunying, China’s foreign ministry spokeswoman, said Beijing was also opposed to external interference in China’s affairs by any foreign country.

Hong Kong democracy protesters defied volleys of tear gas and police baton-charges to stand firm in the center of the global financial hub in one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

Reporting by Sui-lee Wee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

