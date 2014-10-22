FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK says likely to review tear gas sales to Hong Kong after protests
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 22, 2014 / 4:50 PM / 3 years ago

UK says likely to review tear gas sales to Hong Kong after protests

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it was likely to consider whether it needed to block British firms exporting tear gas to Hong Kong after police there used it against pro-democracy protesters.

Britain disclosed it was reviewing the matter as some 200 protesters marched to the home of Hong Kong’s Beijing-backed leader to push their case for greater democracy.

Police in the former British colony used tear gas against protesters on Sept. 28 sparking outrage among many residents of the Chinese-controlled city, an episode that prompted a surge in support for demonstrators.

“Yes, we have previously licensed exports of tear gas to Hong Kong,” Hugo Swire, a Foreign Office minister, said during a parliamentary debate on Hong Kong on Wednesday.

“But we would certainly take the recent disturbances in Hong Kong into account when these matters are discussed,” he said, saying the government was likely to review whether recent events meant it should withdraw its approval for export licenses.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.