EU urges restraint over Hong Kong protests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union urged all sides on Thursday to show restraint over pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

“We have been concerned about events in Hong Kong and are closely monitoring developments,” a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said.

“In the light of the ongoing demonstrations, we welcome the restraint shown by both sides. We urge all sides to continue to exercise this restraint,” he said.

Hong Kong police promised on Thursday to respond firmly to any attempt by thousands of pro-democracy protesters to occupy administrative buildings, and authorities urged people to immediately end their blockade of the city center.

“We encourage all parties to work in a spirit of compromise for a constructive solution within the framework of the Basic Law and the principle of ‘One Country–Two Systems’, towards a fair electoral system which allows a high degree of political participation by the people of Hong Kong,” Ashton’s spokesman said.