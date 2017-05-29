FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 3 months
Chinese table tennis gold medalist sued over Singapore gambling debt
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
Syria
How Syria continued to gas its people as the world watched
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2017 / 3:51 PM / in 3 months

Chinese table tennis gold medalist sued over Singapore gambling debt

2 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Kong Linghui, one of China's best-known table tennis players and now head coach of the country's national women's team, is facing a HK$2.55 million ($327,000) lawsuit over a gambling debt to a luxury hotel in Singapore, according to a Hong Kong court writ.

Singapore has become a playground for Asia's rich and famous, luring cash-rich Chinese gamblers who increasingly turned their attention to the city-state when a crackdown on corruption by Chinese President Xi Jinping took on high-rollers in the nearby gambling hub of Macau.

The writ submitted to the court by the Marina Bay Sands hotel said Kong signed a credit agreement two years ago to borrow S$1 million from it. The writ said Kong had since repaid S$545,625, but failed to offset the balance in full, leaving S$454,375 unpaid.

Kong could not be reached for comment. The hotel did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kong is one of China's best-known table tennis players, with two gold Olympic medals under his belt.

He made his name on the world stage between the late 90s and early 2000s when he won a total of three Olympic medals – the two golds and a silver.

Marina Bay Sands is controlled by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp.

($1 = 7.7941 Hong Kong dollars)

Reporting By Venus Wu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.