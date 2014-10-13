FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police clear some barricades from protest site for second day
#World News
October 13, 2014 / 2:04 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong police clear some barricades from protest site for second day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police began a second day on Tuesday of removing some barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.

Police removed some barricades early on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators have occupied the streets of the Chinese-controlled city for two weeks to demand greater democracy.

The Hong Kong government has said the demonstrations are illegal.

Reporting by Carlos Barria, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by David Gregorio

