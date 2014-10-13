Hong Kong police clear some barricades from protest site for second day

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police began a second day on Tuesday of removing some barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.
Police removed some barricades early on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators have occupied the streets of the Chinese-controlled city for two weeks to demand greater democracy.
The Hong Kong government has said the demonstrations are illegal.
Reporting by Carlos Barria, Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by David Gregorio