Hong Kong police clear some barricades from protest site for second day

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police began a second day on Tuesday of removing some barricades erected by pro-democracy protesters in the bustling shopping district of Causeway Bay.

Police removed some barricades early on Tuesday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators have occupied the streets of the Chinese-controlled city for two weeks to demand greater democracy.

The Hong Kong government has said the demonstrations are illegal.

