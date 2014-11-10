FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Hong Kong leader warns lawmakers against anti-Beijing vote
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

Former Hong Kong leader warns lawmakers against anti-Beijing vote

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Former Hong Kong Chief Executive Tung Chee-hwa addresses a news conference in Hong Kong September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Xaume Olleros/Pool

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s first chief executive after its return to Chinese rule in 1997 warned city lawmakers on Monday not to try to vote down Beijing’s plan to screen candidates for the city’s next leader, broadcaster RTHK reported.

Tung Chee-hwa said Hong Kong would be taking steps backward if lawmakers voted against Beijing’s political reform package for the territory, RTHK said, quoting Tung speaking at the inauguration of a think tank.

Pro-democracy protesters who have locked down key political and financial districts in Hong Kong for more than six weeks are demanding open nominations for the city’s next chief executive election in 2017. Beijing has said it will allow a vote, but only between pre-screened candidates - a framework the activists say is untenable.

Related Coverage

Hundreds of protesters marched on the Chinese central government’s “liaison office” in Hong Kong on Sunday, demanding that the Aug. 31 decision by the National People’s Congress (NPC) be overturned, media reported.

China has ruled Hong Kong through a “one country, two systems” formula which allows wide-ranging autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland and specifies universal suffrage as an eventual goal.

Frustrated with Hong Kong government officials’ perceived inability to negotiate, student protest leaders requested Tung to act as an intermediary with Beijing officials. He declined.

Tung, a Shanghai-born former shipping tycoon, is the vice-chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. The CPPCC is a high-profile but largely ceremonial advisory body to the NPC, China’s parliament.

Tung was hand-picked by Beijing to rule Hong Kong following the handover, ending more than 150 years of British rule.

One of the main groups behind the protests, the Hong Kong Federation of Students, said it could send a delegation to Beijing as soon as the end of the week if other NPC delegates they are contacting also decline to help arrange a meeting with mainland officials, RTHK reported.

But it was unclear if Beijing would allow them entry. The student activist group Scholarism said one of its volunteer members was barred from entering the mainland last week.

Reporting by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.