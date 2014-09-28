FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong leader urges people not to participate in 'illegal' protests
#World News
September 28, 2014 / 8:14 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong leader urges people not to participate in 'illegal' protests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hong Kong’s leader urged people on Sunday not to participate in “illegal” protests as police barricaded city streets to block in thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators after they accelerated a plan to shut down the heart of the global financial hub.

It was Leung Chun-ying’s first address to protesters since students launched a demonstration on Monday to call for greater democracy and demand he meet them to discuss electoral reforms.

Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie

