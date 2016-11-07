FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK justice secretary confident city will uphold rule of law
November 7, 2016 / 4:34 AM / 10 months ago

HK justice secretary confident city will uphold rule of law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's justice secretary said on Monday he had every confidence that the former British colony's judiciary will uphold the rule of law.

Rimsky Yuen was speaking after China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law that says lawmakers must swear allegiance to the city as part of China, Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory’s legal and political system since the 1997 handover.

"I have every confidence ... the judiciary will defend the law and uphold the rule of law," Yuen said at a press conference.

Reporting By Venus Wu and Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
