Hong Kong leader says room for more democracy in panel that chooses candidates for election
#World News
October 21, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong leader says room for more democracy in panel that chooses candidates for election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said on Tuesday there was room for the committee that selects candidates for the territory’s 2017 election to be made “more democratic”.

“There’s room for discussion there,” Leung told a small group of journalists on Tuesday. “There’s room to make the nominating committee more democratic.”

The comment was the first indication from Leung of a possible concession to pro-democracy protesters who have blocked streets around the Chinese-controlled city, a former British colony, for more than three weeks.

Reporting by James Pomfret and Clare Baldwin; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Nick Macfie

