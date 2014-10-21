Hong Kong leader says room for more democracy in panel that chooses candidates for election

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying said on Tuesday there was room for the committee that selects candidates for the territory’s 2017 election to be made “more democratic”.

“There’s room for discussion there,” Leung told a small group of journalists on Tuesday. “There’s room to make the nominating committee more democratic.”

The comment was the first indication from Leung of a possible concession to pro-democracy protesters who have blocked streets around the Chinese-controlled city, a former British colony, for more than three weeks.