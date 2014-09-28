FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong leader says will launch new round of talks on electoral reform soon
September 28, 2014

Hong Kong leader says will launch new round of talks on electoral reform soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Sunday the government will launch a new round of consultations on electoral reform shortly, following a weekend of violent clashes between police and pro-democracy activists calling for greater freedoms.

Leung was speaking as police barricaded city streets to block in thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators surrounding the government headquarters after they accelerated a plan to shut down the heart of the global financial hub.

He did not provide a time-frame for consultations.

It was his first address to protesters since students launched a demonstration on Monday to call for greater democracy and demand he meet them to discuss electoral reforms.

Reporting By Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree

