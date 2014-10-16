FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong leader says hopes talks with students can take place next week
October 16, 2014 / 6:44 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong leader says hopes talks with students can take place next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Thursday that he hopes the government can hold talks with students calling for democracy for the Chinese-controlled city as early as next week.

He was speaking after more than two weeks of protests that have paralyzed parts of the city. The protesters are demanding free elections in 2017 and calling for Leung to step down, but Beijing insists on screening candidates first.

Chief Secretary Carrie Lam canceled talks with student leaders earlier this month, saying it was impossible to have constructive dialogue.

Reporting by James Pomfret; Writing by Farah Master; Editing by Nick Macfie

