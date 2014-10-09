Hong Kong party asks anti-graft agency to probe Leung over $6.4 million payment

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Democratic Party said on Thursday it has asked the anti-corruption agency to investigate the city’s leader over a $6.4 million payment he got from an Australian engineering company while he was in office.

Australia’s Fairfax Media reported this week that engineering firm UGL Ltd paid Leung a total of more than $6 million in 2012 and 2013 in relation to its acquisition of DTZ Holdings, a property consultant that employed Leung as its Asia Pacific director before he took office in July 2012.

Both Leung’s office and UGL have denied any wrongdoing.

The Democratic Party had sent a letter to the Independent Commission Against Corruption asking it to investigate a possible offence related to the prevention of bribery ordinance, the party’s chief executive, Lam Cheuk-ting, told Reuters.