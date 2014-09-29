Hong Kong government says riot police withdrawn from protest sites

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The Hong Kong government said on Monday it has withdrawn riot police from city streets after pro-democracy protests began to calm down.
In a statement, a Hong Kong government spokesman also called on protesters to leave protest areas as peacefully as possible.
Hong Kong police used pepper spray, tear gas and baton charges in an attempt to disperse thousands of pro-democracy protesters in the center of the global financial hub at the weekend.
Reporting By Twinnie Siu; Editing by Paul Tait