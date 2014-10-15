FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police shown in video of alleged beating to be removed from positions: government
October 15, 2014 / 3:14 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong police shown in video of alleged beating to be removed from positions: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s secretary for security said on Wednesday that police shown in a video where a pro-democracy protester was allegedly beaten would be removed from their positions as authorities investigate the matter.

Lai Tung-kwok was speaking after the video went viral, sparking outrage among the public and lawmakers. Police arrested 45 pro-democracy protesters while clearing a major road in the early hours of Wednesday.

Civic Party leader Alan Leong said the person in the video was a member of his party and demanded the officers involved step down immediately.

Reporting By Yimou Lee and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Dean Yates

