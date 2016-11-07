A demonstrator carries a yellow umbrella, symbol of the Occupy Central civil disobedience movement, and a placard with an image of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying reading 'Father of Hong Kong independence' during a protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy in Hong Kong, China November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung (C) and Yau Wai-ching (R) take part during a protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy in Hong Kong, China November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators try to protect themselves from being pepper-sprayed during a protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Demonstrators are pepper sprayed by police during a protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, a day before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung (C) and Yau Wai-ching (R) during a confrontation with the police as they protest against what they call Beijing's interference over local politics and the rule of law, before China's parliament is expected to announce their interpretation of the Basic Law in light of two pro-independence lawmakers' oath-taking controversy, in Hong Kong, China November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

BEIJING China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, which amounts to Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory’s legal system since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.

Xinhua did not give more details on the ruling, which came at the end of a regular bimonthly session.

The prospect of the ruling, expected to bar two pro-independence lawmakers from taking office in Hong Kong's legislature, had sparked protests in the city.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Paul Tait)