U.S. citizen held in Yemen for more than 18 months freed
WASHINGTON A U.S. citizen who was detained for more than a year and a half by the Houthi faction in Yemen has been released, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Sunday.
BEIJING China's parliament passed an interpretation of Hong Kong's Basic Law on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, which amounts to Beijing's most direct intervention in the territory’s legal system since the 1997 handover to Chinese rule.
Xinhua did not give more details on the ruling, which came at the end of a regular bimonthly session.
The prospect of the ruling, expected to bar two pro-independence lawmakers from taking office in Hong Kong's legislature, had sparked protests in the city.
LONDON/NEW DELHI British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her Brexit strategy who have threatened to try to block the process in parliament.
BEIJING China's parliament adopted a controversial cybersecurity law on Monday, the official Xinhua news agency said, a move likely to trigger concern from foreign governments, business communities and rights groups.