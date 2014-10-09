FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong hands probe of city's leader to prosecution office
October 9, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Hong Kong hands probe of city's leader to prosecution office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Department of Justice on Thursday gave the prosecution office authority to handle the investigation of a business payout to Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to avoid any perception of bias.

The move came after the Democratic Party said it had asked the Independent Commission Against Corruption to investigate Leung Chun-ying over a $6.4 million payment he got from an Australian engineering company while he was in office.

The department said part of the brief included “considering and deciding whether prosecution action is warranted”.

Reporting By Twinnie Siu and Clare Baldwin; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Nick Macfie

