Swire Pacific unit workers strike, call for HK leader to step down

HONG KONG (Reuters) - About 200 workers at Swire Beverage, a unit of Hong Kong conglomerate Swire Pacific and a major bottler for The Coca-Cola Company, went on strike on Monday in support of pro-democracy protesters in the city, a union representative said.

The workers are also demanding the city’s leader step down, the representative said.

Swire Beverages is one of the largest soft drinks bottlers for The Coca-Cola Company in the world, and works closely with the U.S. firm on brand development and marketing.

The total number of employees at Swire Beverages was not immediately known.