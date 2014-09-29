FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan president calls for peaceful, cautious approach on Hong Kong
September 29, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan president calls for peaceful, cautious approach on Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou delivers a speech after signing agreements with El Salvador's President Salvador Sanchez Ceren at the Presidential House in San Salvador July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jessica Orellana

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s president on Monday called for China to adopt a peaceful and cautious approach in handling pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Mainland Chinese authorities needed “to listen carefully to the demands of the Hong Kong people”, President Ma Ying-jeou also said in a statement.

Taiwan understood and supported the Hong Kong people’s demand for universal suffrage, he said, adding: “We do not wish to see any conflicts.”

His comments come after protests in Hong Kong over the weekend set off one of the biggest political challenges for Beijing since the Tiananmen Square crackdown 25 years ago.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
