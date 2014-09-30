FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief urges respect for democratic principles in Hong Kong
September 30, 2014 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. chief urges respect for democratic principles in Hong Kong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged on Tuesday that democratic principles be respected in Hong Kong, where tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets demanding greaters freedoms and less interference by Beijing.

"He understands that this is a domestic matter, but urges all stakeholders to resolve any differences in a manner that is peaceful and safeguards democratic principles," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

