U.N. chief urges respect for democratic principles in Hong Kong

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon urged on Tuesday that democratic principles be respected in Hong Kong, where tens of thousands of pro-democracy protesters have taken to the streets demanding greaters freedoms and less interference by Beijing.

“He understands that this is a domestic matter, but urges all stakeholders to resolve any differences in a manner that is peaceful and safeguards democratic principles,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.