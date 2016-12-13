FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Hong Kong regulator launches cybersecurity review after breaches
#Technology News
December 13, 2016 / 8:59 AM / 8 months ago

Hong Kong regulator launches cybersecurity review after breaches

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities regulator is reviewing brokers' internet and mobile trading systems to see how resilient they are to cyber attacks after some customer accounts were breached, it said on Thursday.

The Securities and Futures Commission said some 16 incidents involving in excess of $100 million unauthorized trades have been reported over the past 12 months and those cases were being investigated by police.

It said brokers should review and enhance their controls to combat cyber attacks and alert clients to suspicious activities to stop further unauthorized trading.

Reporting by Denny Thomas; editing by David Clarke

