Green diamond sells for $16.8 million, sets auction record
#Lifestyle
May 31, 2016 / 4:10 PM / in a year

Green diamond sells for $16.8 million, sets auction record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A green diamond sold for $16.8 million at a Hong Kong auction on Tuesday, setting two world records, Christie’s said.

At 5.03 carats, the rectangular-cut “Aurora Green” had been valued at $16 million to $20 million.

Although it sold at the lower end of that range, it set a “world auction record for a green diamond and world record price per carat for a green diamond”, Christie’s said.

The “fancy vivid green” diamond was among a variety of offerings at Christie’s “Magnificent Jewels” spring sale in Hong Kong.

Writing By Marie-Louise Gumuchian, editing by Larry King

