Hong Kong third-quarter growth seen stung by weak spending, outlook bleak

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s economy may narrowly avoid shrinking in the third quarter even as business activity remains depressed by weak domestic demand and an entrenched slowdown in tourist spending.

The impact of pro-democracy protests may not be fully reflected in third quarter GDP data, but economists say the unrest that began in late September will offset a recent pick-up in trade and retail sales in the $260 billion economy.

Gross domestic product is expected to have expanded 1.8 percent in the September quarter from a year ago, the same pace as the June quarter, a median estimate of five economists polled by Reuters showed. Three economists with quarterly forecasts estimated GDP will expand 0.4 percent from the second quarter.

Fourth quarter growth is at risk of slowing further if protests drag on. Domestic consumption has already been hit by a decline in tourist spending largely aggravated by China’s anti-graft campaign.

Those concerns are showing up in high-frequency data such as PMI surveys, indicating full-year growth in the former British colony may come in at the lower end of official estimates even as September quarter numbers benefited from recovering global demand and the launch of Apple’s iPhone 6.

“Hong Kong’s growth outlook is set to head south as mainland tourists have cut their spending and local retail sales have contracted while the real estate market has only seen a lukewarm recovery,” said Raymond Leung, an economist at ANZ in Hong Kong.

The government cut its full-year growth target to 2 to 3 percent from 3 to 4 percent at the start of the year. The economy expanded 2.9 percent in 2013. Third-quarter data is due on Friday.

On the bright side, the launch of a share scheme between Hong Kong and China could be a fillip to the services industry, already boosting stocks and trade volumes.

Exports, which enjoyed an upswing in the third quarter supported by improved Chinese trade figures, may also counter weaker domestic demand. It is the biggest contributor to the economy contributing nearly a quarter to growth.

Some economists such as HSBC have already cut their GDP forecasts for 2014 to 2.5 percent from 2.9 percent previously.