Rice and noodles: Michelin scours Hong Kong back streets for haute cuisine

(Reuters) - Noodle, rice porridge and gourmet French restaurants are among those given coveted Michelin stars in the fifth edition of the guide for Hong Kong and the neighboring gambling hub of Macau.

The 2013 Michelin Guide for Hong Kong and Macau, which goes on sale on Wednesday, has expanded its coverage to include 65 new restaurants in the two cities as well as broadening its neighborhood coverage.

The four Hong Kong restaurants that received the coveted three-star rating last year all maintained their luster, as did the sole Macau winner, French contemporary restaurant Robuchon au Dome.

“Quality is the only thing that counts, and this new selection proves how the richness and diversity of your gastronomy is surprising year after year,” said Michael Ellis, international director of the Michelin guides, in a statement.

The four Hong Kong restaurants awarded three stars are French restaurants Caprice and L‘Atelier de Joel Robuchon, Italian restaurant 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo-Bombana, and Cantonese restaurant Lung King Heen.

A total of 68 of 300 listed restaurants were awarded stars. Some 70 percent of the standard restaurants included offered Chinese cuisine, ranging from Sichuan and Cantonese to Hakka and Chiu Chow.

There were also 63 simple shop restaurants listed, including dim sum, noodle and congee rice porridge eateries.

The first Michelin restaurant guide, aimed at drivers in the early days of motoring, was published by the tire company in 1900. The star rating system was introduced in the 1920s.