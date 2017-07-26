FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hutchison Telecom in talks with various parties for fixed-line assets sale
July 26, 2017 / 10:21 AM / 2 hours ago

Hutchison Telecom in talks with various parties for fixed-line assets sale

Kane Wu and Sumeet Chatterjee

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing attends a news conference announcing CK Hutchison Holdings company results in Hong Kong, China March 22, 2017.Bobby Yip/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd on Wednesday said it was in talks with various parties regarding a potential sale of its fixed-line assets.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month that a consortium of private equity firms TPG Capital Management LP [TPG.UL] and MBK Partners, and investment manager I Squared Capital Advisors LLC had put in separate bids for the fixed-line phone unit of Hong Kong's richest man, Li Ka-Shing.

Hutchison Telecom said it had not entered any legal binding agreement with any of the parties it was in talks with and that there was no fixed timetable for a transaction. The company did not provide any further details.

Trading of the company's shares were halted late morning Wednesday and will resume tomorrow.

Hutchison Global Communications Ltd (HGC), a unit of Hutchison Telecommunications, provides a range of fixed-line telecommunications services in Hong Kong and overseas for corporate and residential users.

Basis Points, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported this week a dozen banks have signed a commitment letter for a $996 million five-year senior term loan for the TPG consortium, while three other banks are underwriting another loan of $700–$800 million for investment manager I Squared Capital.

Reporting by Kane Wu; Editing by Himani Sarkar

