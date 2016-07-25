FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong securities watchdog pursues former ENN Energy CFO for alleged insider dealing
July 25, 2016 / 10:06 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong securities watchdog pursues former ENN Energy CFO for alleged insider dealing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's securities watchdog said on Monday it had commenced proceedings against a former executive of Hong Kong-listed gas distributor ENN Energy Holdings Ltd for alleged insider dealing.

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said Cheng Chak Ngok, formerly executive director, chief financial officer and company secretary of ENN, allegedly profited from inside information on a planned joint acquisition of China Gas Holdings Ltd by ENN and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp announced Dec. 12, 2011.

The SFC alleges that Cheng, who was aware of the details of the deal since mid-November 2011, purchased China Gas shares via a nominee account between mid-November 2011 and early December 2011. The shares were sold shortly after the announcement was made at a profit of around $3 million.

The SFC has begun proceedings in Hong Kong's Market Misconduct Tribunal.

Neither Cheng nor representatives could be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Michelle Price

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
