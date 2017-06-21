HONG KONG Hong Kong's richest man Li Ka-shing said on Wednesday he has not decided when to retire and will stay as group senior advisor after he steps down as the chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings (0001.HK).

Li's comments came a day after the Wall Street Journal reported the tycoon had told associates he planned to retire by his 90th birthday in July next year.

"When I decide to retire, I will make an announcement for sure," Li told reporters in comments carried by TVB News.

"But not much will change. I will still come to the building, I will still come to the office, I will still work. I will be a senior advisor then."

Li said he was in "very good health" and he was not worried his retirement would affect his companies' stock performances.

The self-made billionaire had named his eldest son, Victor, 52, as his successor five years ago. Victor, already on the board, is seen as a steady hand unlikely to change course.

"Everything has been arranged many years ago," Li said.

(Reporting by Venus Wu; Editing by Stephen Coates)