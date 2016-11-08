Japan ratifies Paris Agreement after the pact enters into force
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement to cut emissions and prevent climate change, four days after the global pact officially entered into force.
HONG KONGA Hong Kong jury on Tuesday found Cambridge-educated British banker Rurik Jutting guilty of murdering two Indonesian women that he confessed to killing in his luxury apartment two years ago.
The unanimous decision marked the end of a trial that attracted global attention due to graphic video and the brutality of the killings in a city where serious crime is rare.
Jutting, 31, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, in 2014 on grounds of "diminished responsibility" due to alcohol and drug abuse and sexual disorders. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
(Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TOKYO Japan on Tuesday ratified the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement to cut emissions and prevent climate change, four days after the global pact officially entered into force.
KINSHASA An explosion killed a child and injured 32 Indian peacekeepers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city of Goma on Tuesday morning, the U.N. mission in Congo said.
SEOUL South Korean President Park Geun-hye said on Tuesday she will withdraw her nominee for prime minister if parliament recommends a candidate and is willing to let the new premier control the cabinet, seeking to defuse a crisis rocking her presidency.