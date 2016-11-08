FILE PHOTO - Rurik George Caton Jutting, a British banker charged with two counts of murder after police found the bodies of two women in his apartment, sitting in the back row of a prison bus as he arrives at the Eastern Law Courts in Hong Kong November 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

HONG KONGA Hong Kong jury on Tuesday found Cambridge-educated British banker Rurik Jutting guilty of murdering two Indonesian women that he confessed to killing in his luxury apartment two years ago.

The unanimous decision marked the end of a trial that attracted global attention due to graphic video and the brutality of the killings in a city where serious crime is rare.

Jutting, 31, had pleaded not guilty to murdering Sumarti Ningsih, 23, and Seneng Mujiasih, 26, in 2014 on grounds of "diminished responsibility" due to alcohol and drug abuse and sexual disorders. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

