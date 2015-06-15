Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of bomb-making conspiracy

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested nine people in raids and seized suspected explosives, authorities said on Monday, just days ahead of a contentious vote on how the Asia financial center chooses its next leader in 2017.
All nine had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives. Some are members of a radical group, police said.
(This story corrects last paragraph to say some, not seven, are members of radical group)
Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Nick Macfie