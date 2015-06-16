FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of bomb-making conspiracy
June 16, 2015 / 3:51 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong police arrest nine suspected of bomb-making conspiracy

Officers from Police Organized Crime and Triad Bureau (L-R) Chief Inspector Tsue Chun-tung, Chief Superintendent Au Chin-chau and Superintendent Ng Wai-hon, pose in front of items relating to making explosives seized, during a news conference at police headquarters in Hong Kong, China June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong police arrested nine people in raids and seized suspected explosives, authorities said on Monday, just days ahead of a contentious vote on how the Asia financial center chooses its next leader in 2017.

All nine had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to manufacture explosives. Some are members of a radical group, police said.

(This story corrects last paragraph to say some, not seven, are members of radical group)

Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree, Donny Kwok and Clare Jim; Editing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
