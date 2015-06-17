Hong Kong starts debate on contentious electoral reform plan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong legislators began a debate on a Beijing-backed electoral reform proposal on Wednesday, as hundreds of people gathered outside government buildings ahead of a contentious vote that is expected by the end of this week.
Lawmakers are debating a blueprint that will allow a direct vote for Hong Kong’s next leader in 2017, but only from pre-screened, pro-Beijing candidates. Opponents say they want a genuinely democratic vote.
Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Alex Richardson