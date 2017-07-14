FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 minutes ago
Hong Kong court expels four opposition lawmakers
#TrumpInParis
#PhilipMorris
#SteelTariffs
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
POLITICS
U.S. demands nations hand over more traveler data
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Reuters backstory
Wildfires reveal the dangerous side of reporting
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 7:40 AM / 16 minutes ago

Hong Kong court expels four opposition lawmakers

1 Min Read

Opposition lawmakers (L-R) Edward Yiu, Nathan Law, Leung Kwok-hung and Lau Siu-lai protest outside the High Court in Hong Kong, China July 14, 2017.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong's high court on Friday removed four opposition lawmakers from the city's legislative assembly after it invalidated their oaths of office.

The former British colony, which became a Chinese territory 20 years ago under a "one country, two systems" arrangement, is guaranteed a wide range of freedoms not enjoyed in China, including a direct vote for half of the 70-seat legislature.

But activists say the city government's efforts in disqualifying democratically elected lawmakers is a direct assault to those freedoms.

Reporting by Venus Wu, William Ho, Pak Yiu, Jasper Ng and Doris Huang; Editing by Clare Baldwin; Editing by Robert Birsel

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.