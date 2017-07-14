FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
27 minutes ago
Hong Kong leader says shares compassion of people over Liu's death
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 27 minutes ago

Hong Kong leader says shares compassion of people over Liu's death

1 Min Read

A temporary shrine is set up as pro-democracy activists mourn the death of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong, China July 14, 2017.Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Friday she shares the compassion of people in the former British colony over the death of Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo.

Lam was speaking in her first interview with the international media since she was sworn in as the city's new leader by Chinese President Xi Jinping on July 1.

China's Nobel Peace laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo died on Thursday at the age of 61 of multiple organ failure.

Reporting by Martin Howell, editing by Bill Tarrant

