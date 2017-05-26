FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
May 26, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 3 months ago

Hong Kong-China consortium buys New Territories land plot for $1.07 bln

Venus Wu

1 Min Read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A Hong Kong-China consortium of property developers on Friday won an auction for a plot of land in Hong Kong's New Territories with a bid of HK$8.33 billion ($1.07 billion), beating market expectations.

State-owned China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, and Hong Kong's Sino Land Company Limited and K. Wah International Holdings Limited beat seven other companies to win the plot of land offered by railway company MTR Corporation Limited.

The land parcel in Kam Sheung Road, a newly developed area in the New Territories closer to the mainland Chinese border than the financial district, offers a total gross floor area of nearly 115,000 square meters and can provide over 1,600 residential units.

In 2015-2016, mainland Chinese companies gobbled up 29 percent of land sold for development in Hong Kong, according to industry figures.

Reporting by Venus Wu. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.