Hong Kong leader says no plan to ease property cooling measures

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying speaks during his annual policy address in front of Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang in Hong Kong, China January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Tuesday that there are no plans to ease the city’s property cooling measures despite a downturn.

A series of government land sales have priced below expectations and Standard & Poor’s is forecasting home prices to fall between 10 and 15 percent this year.

Leung’s comments come days after Hong Kong property magnate and billionaire Li Ka-shing said the city’s economy was in its worst condition in 20 years.