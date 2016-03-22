FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong leader says no plan to ease property cooling measures
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 22, 2016 / 2:06 AM / a year ago

Hong Kong leader says no plan to ease property cooling measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying speaks during his annual policy address in front of Legislative Council Chairman Jasper Tsang in Hong Kong, China January 13, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Leung Chun-ying said on Tuesday that there are no plans to ease the city’s property cooling measures despite a downturn.

A series of government land sales have priced below expectations and Standard & Poor’s is forecasting home prices to fall between 10 and 15 percent this year.

Leung’s comments come days after Hong Kong property magnate and billionaire Li Ka-shing said the city’s economy was in its worst condition in 20 years.

Reporting by Donny Kwok and Clare Baldwin; Editing by Ed Davies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.